Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACET. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,146. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 1,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

