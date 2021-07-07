adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS stock traded down €3.15 ($3.71) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €312.10 ($367.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,305 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €291.59.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

