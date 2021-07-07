Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adient in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

