Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.