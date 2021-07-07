Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $7.40 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Adshares has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $58,854.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016804 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,604,718 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

