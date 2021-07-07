Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.29% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,718,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.