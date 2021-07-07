Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 166,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 133,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

ADZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$141.63 million and a P/E ratio of -41.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

