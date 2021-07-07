Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

