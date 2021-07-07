Aeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Aeon has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $4,198.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.80 or 0.00641965 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.