AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in AerCap by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

