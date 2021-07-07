Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Tops $9,703.91

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $9,703.91 and approximately $74,880.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

