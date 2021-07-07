AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of AeroVironment worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

