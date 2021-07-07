Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $213.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE AMG opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

