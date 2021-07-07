Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $246.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $176.89 and last traded at $175.64, with a volume of 16757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.