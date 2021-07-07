Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

