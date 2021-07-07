Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Agree Realty worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

