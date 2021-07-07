AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 102.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.39 million and $3.81 million worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00938215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045516 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

