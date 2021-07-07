Airbloc (ABL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,981.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.43 million and $8,981.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00919099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045091 BTC.

ABL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

