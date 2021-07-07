AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTE. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AirNet Technology during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.