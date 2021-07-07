Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,381.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alarm.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

