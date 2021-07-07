Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $130,336.20 and approximately $22.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.44 or 1.00185570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.66 or 0.00980163 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.