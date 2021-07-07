Alchemy Pay Tops One Day Volume of $1.38 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00348713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00138941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00194539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

