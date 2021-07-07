Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 3.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,044,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,173,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

