Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.67. The company had a trading volume of 417,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.91. The stock has a market cap of $567.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.