Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,113. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.91. The company has a market capitalization of $567.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

