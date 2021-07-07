Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Lowered by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the period. Alkermes accounts for 3.6% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 3.49% of Alkermes worth $104,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,553,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

