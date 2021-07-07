All Sports Price Down 0% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and $4.82 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00928233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045033 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

