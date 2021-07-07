Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 19,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 495,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $927.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $24,581,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

