ALLY (ALY) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. ALLY has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $76,818.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.61 or 0.00933332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045381 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

