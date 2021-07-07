Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

