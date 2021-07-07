Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.06 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00133674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00166036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,745.69 or 1.00045695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.00980415 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

