Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 79.1% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $241.28 million and approximately $130.46 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 79.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002790 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

