Alpha Impact 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,268.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $471,787.59 and $10,268.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00129270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,284.60 or 1.00054029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.58 or 0.00975705 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.