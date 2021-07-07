Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,242 shares of company stock valued at $157,498,934 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,605.89. 13,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,439.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,597.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

