Alphacat Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $116,520.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00168171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.77 or 1.00294818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00978893 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

