Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 209,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,985. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.