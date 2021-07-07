Alstom’s (ALSMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 209,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.