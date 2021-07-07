Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $402.25 million, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

