Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.80. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 133,271 shares trading hands.

ACH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

