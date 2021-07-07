Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atom Investors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $40.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,716.13. The company had a trading volume of 207,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,685.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,335.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

