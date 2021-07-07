Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cpwm LLC’s Largest Position

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.1% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $32.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,708.42. 111,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,685.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,335.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

