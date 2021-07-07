Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN traded up $21.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,697.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,335.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,685.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

