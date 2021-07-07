Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.42.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of AMBA opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

