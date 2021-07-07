AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

AMCX opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.96.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

