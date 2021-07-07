AMEPAY Achieves Market Cap of $4.20 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $107,504.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00050388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00133769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,557.02 or 1.00014198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00985333 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

