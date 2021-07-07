American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 222,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 41,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

About American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

