American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is Atom Investors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122,728 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for about 2.2% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.27% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the period.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,307. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

