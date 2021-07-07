American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.35.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $172.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

