American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of American Financial Group worth $29,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.07. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

