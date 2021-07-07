American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $150,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

